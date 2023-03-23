Night temperatures rise but stay below normal at most places in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 22: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded an increase but stayed below normal at most places on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official here, GNS reported that mainly clear to cloudy weather towards evening and night was expected during the next 24 hours.

On March 24-25, he said, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places was possible. Mainly dry weather is expected thereafter till March 28, he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.