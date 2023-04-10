Night temperatures rise but stay below normal in J&K

Srinagar, April 10: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in next 24 hours with the possibility of isolated thunders developing towards afternoon, the minimum temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that no large change was expected and mainly dry weather was expected till April 16. Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain was likely for three days thereafter, he said.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.