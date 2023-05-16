Night temperatures rise, stay below normal in J&K

Srinagar, May 16: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of rain and thundershowers at isolated places, night temperature recorded a rise but continued to hover below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.7°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C, same as on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.2°C against 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.