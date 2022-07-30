Nightmare in Paradise: Hospitals remain unreachable for these Kashmir villagers

Dr Zagoo further informs us that the Government of India has launched the National Health Rural Mission (NRHM) to address the health needs of the vulnerable sections of society. He explains that under the public health umbrella, the sub-centre serves as the first level of contact with a community of 5,000 people. For a lower population of 1,000, the first responders are Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), who provide medical aid to the needy, especially to women and children.



Maryam Bibi (45), an ASHA worker in the village, is witness to the miseries of the people. "The residents face a lot of hardship in summer as well as in winter. In the event of a snowfall, which could be three to four feet high, approaching the main road takes hours due to the slippery conditions. I mostly deal with pregnant women in this area and have so far, helped out in at least 400 deliveries at their homes. In case of medical emergencies, there is every chance of fatality as the patients do not reach the hospital on time," Maryam informed 101Reporters.



Maryam Bibi, an ASHA worker, has facilitated over 400 deliveries in and around the village of Poru Kalnag



"In 2018, Parveena Banoo (28) a pregnant lady went into labour, and as the family was carrying her towards the hospital, she delivered twins on way. One of the babies died immediately due to the lack of proper medical attention during the delivery. There are many such horrendous tales of deaths, but who listens to the woes of such ill-fated people," she added.



"All medical facilities available", claims BMO



Meanwhile, Doctor Gowhar Ali, block medical officer (BMO) of Kokernag, claimed: "We treat almost every patient at the sub-hospital in Kokernag, as nearly all the facilities are available. We conduct general surgeries, deliveries, lower segment caesarean section (LSCS) and, if needed, patients are kept under observation too by admitting them into our health facility."



Dr Ali also supervises the sub-district hospital at Kokernag.



Local politician and advocate Mohammad Saleem points out that the right to health is a fundamental right that has been granted by the Constitution of India to every citizen of this country. "As a political worker, I will raise the issue with the administration," he promised.



Even in these modern times, people from far-flung areas are dying due to lack of basic health care. The government claims to have done a lot in terms of developing health facilities in rural areas, but in villages like Poru Kalnag, when people fall seriously ill, they're not sure if they will even make it the hospital," Saleem commented on the dismal state of affairs.