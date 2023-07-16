Kashmir
Nine CRPF personnel injured as vehicle falls into Sindh in Ganderbal
The injured have been brought to base camp hospital Baltal for treatment
Srinagar, July 16: At least nine CRPF personnel were injured after the vehicle, they were travelling in, rolled down into Nallah Sindh on Sunday, officials said.
News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that today early morning an accident took place near Nilgrar helipad when a van bearing regd No HR36AB/3110 carrying nine CRPF personnel rolled down in river Sindh. In the incident all of them received injuries and have been brought to base camp hospital Baltal for treatment, they said. Further proceedings in this regard have been taken up.