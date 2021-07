Nine injured after passenger vehicle rolls down into gorge in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jul 25: At least nine passengers were injured after a passenger vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Budnamal area of Chowkibal in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported all the injured were immediately evacuated to sub-district hospital Kralpora for treatment.

A health official at SDH Kralpora confirmed to KNO that nine injured persons have been brought to the hospital for treatment.