Nine injured in Pahalgam accident

Srinagar, Jul 30: At least nine persons were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a rivulet in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a cab JK01F-4391 fell into the rivulet near Sangam hotel Sadhu Padav Pahalgam, resulting in injuries to nine persons.
Soon after the accident took place, locals and police launched a rescue operation during which nine injured persons were shifted to GMC Anantnag.
The injured have been identified as Mohammad Maqbool son of Mohammad Rajab, Rafiqa Bano wife of Mohammad Maqbol, Ghulam Mohmad son of Ali Mohammad Lone, Rizwan Salam son of Abdul Salam, Dilshada Akhter wife of Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Yousuf son of Abdul Aziz, Shameema daughter of Mohammad Shaban, all from Frislan, Pahalgam, Rayeesa Bano wife of Manzoor Ahmad, Shahzada Akhtar wife of Abdul Salam Shah from Ladroo.