Nine JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, Sept 20: The government on Tuesday transferred nine JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to separate orders issued to this effect, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, vice Ulfat Jabeen, who has been asked to await orders of adjustment in General Administration Department.
Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik, General Manager, DIC, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu.
Mohammad Ashraf, Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education, Poonch, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Jahangir Khanday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Bijbehara, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Rouf Rehman, awaiting orders of adjustment in General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (Central), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Tanveer Ahmad Tanveer, Sub-Registrar, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehra. He shall also hold the additional charge of the posts of Sub-Registrar, Bijbehara and Anantnag, in addition to his own duties, till further order.
Shubra Sharma, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board has been transferred and posted as Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K.
Dr. Shabir Hussain Keen, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board.