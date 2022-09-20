Nine JKAS officers transferred

According to separate orders issued to this effect, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, vice Ulfat Jabeen, who has been asked to await orders of adjustment in General Administration Department.

Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik, General Manager, DIC, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu.

Mohammad Ashraf, Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education, Poonch, against an available vacancy.