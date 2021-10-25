Nine KU scientists make it to Stanford University’s research database

The scientists are ranked on the basis of some key indices, including publications and citations.

The KU scientists figuring in the list include Prof Shakil A Romshoo and Prof Ghulam Jeelani from the Department of Earth Sciences, and Prof F A Masoodi, Dr Adil Gani and Dr Idrees Ahmed Wani from the Department of Food Science and Technology, a varsity spokesman said.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Dr Shabir Ahmad Parrah, Dr Ikhlaq Hussain and Dr Rouf Ahmad Rather (Research Assistant) from the departments of Zoology, Electronics & Instrumentation, Institute of Technology Zakura Campus and South Campus of the University, respectively, are other academics figuring in the list.