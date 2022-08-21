NIPUN BHARAT: Teacher Training Videos Draw Flak

Over the past few weeks, social media remained flooded with several teacher training videos which received massive criticism from the netizens, even though the teachers defended the activity and related it with activity-based learning under NIPUN Bharat.

The first video that surfaced on social media was about teachers singing the verses ‘Ghehoon Kisne Boya, Kisne Katta Jie’. In this video the teachers of a higher secondary school were seen singing inside school premises. The video received massive criticism all over social media.

Such videos did not stop here. After a few days another video about ‘Chop Banana-Shake Banana’ surfaced on social media, again drawing criticism.

While the social media remained abuzz with different types of reactions after these videos went viral, the teachers shared links of Nursery Rhymes available on YouTube and other digital platforms and compared it with their activities saying that such videos were part of activity-based learning under NIPUN Bharat.

Notably, NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.