NIT event stresses on need for BIS certification for promoting quality products

Prof Yedla said NIT Srinagar is committed to promoting the culture of standardization among its students and faculty. The programme was attended by more than 300 students of NIT Srinagar, Govt. Model Higher Secondary School Shadipora, Bandipora, Govt. Model Higher Secondary School Gadakhud Sonawari, Bandipora, Govt. Unani Medical College Ganderbal. Faculty members from NIT Srinagar along with more than 100 participants from various Industries, standards club mentors of the Kashmir valley also attended the event.

The Manak Mahotsav has been reshaped with the involvement of Industries and students. 10 stalls were established showcasing different projects by students of NIT Srinagar and Prototypes being displayed by leading Industries of the Kashmir Valley. Director NIT Srinagar Prof Yedla and Tilak Raj visited the stalls and some of the notable projects were discussed.

“One project is on Robotics where hand movement is replicated by robotic arm moved as desired. Second project measured the stress inhibitors in the plant through technology. Third is Physiotherapeutic used of wheel chair helping the disabled person and relieve him from pain and other issues. Fourth project is on Solar dryness and helps to eliminate the humidity more than 98 % without using electricity. All projects are well acclaimed by the team. The fifth project was research on the insulating oils used in transformers in the colder areas.”

The stalls of Industries were also there such as the Kashmir Hallmarking and Assaying Centre stall displaying the benefits of HUID and Hallmarking. TRUMBOO cement and KHYBER Cement presented their plant details and cement manufacturing process. Alba Electricals displayed the electric transformer prototype to make students understand its workability. Also, the stall from FIL Industries displayed the packaged drinking details.