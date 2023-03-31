NIT Sgr becomes Kashmir's first certified ERC in engineering category

In a communique, State Nodal Officer, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) J&K Firdous Ahmad informed that NIT Srinagar has become 1st certified Eat Right Campus (ERC) in Engineering Category in Kashmir for the period of 2 years and has achieved all compliance of rules as set by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The audit is done through a checklist based on five parameters. On the basis of the final audit score, the institute is certified as 'Eat Right Campus' with a five-star rating.