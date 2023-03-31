NIT Sgr becomes Kashmir's first certified ERC in engineering category

Srinagar, Mar 31: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday declared National Institute Technology (NIT) Srinagar as the first certified Eat Right Campus (ERC) in engineering category in Kashmir valley.
In a communique, State Nodal Officer, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) J&K Firdous Ahmad informed that NIT Srinagar has become 1st certified Eat Right Campus (ERC) in Engineering Category in Kashmir for the period of 2 years and has achieved all compliance of rules as set by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The audit is done through a checklist based on five parameters. On the basis of the final audit score, the institute is certified as 'Eat Right Campus' with a five-star rating.
The parameters include Compliance to food safety and hygiene healthy diets, Food waste management, Promotion of local and seasonal foods on campus, and awareness of food safety and healthy diets in and around campus. Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said getting certified ERC is a proud moment for the entire Institution. This certification of ERC will also help others to adopt and promote healthy food practices on campus for the well-being of their students and the community, he said.
"Hygienic food is our priority and there will be no compromise on its quality. We have enforced food safety standards and regulations in place and are conducting regular inspections and audits of ration," Director said.
Prof Sehgal appreciated the Dean Students Welfare NIT Srinagar, Prof. Abdul Limam who is also Chairman Student Mess, NIT Srinagar and Nodal Officer of ERC, Shazan Raja and his entire team for their exemplary work.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said it is a matter of pride for our Institute. Over the past several years, NIT Srinagar has upgraded its infrastructure in all its messes and fulfilled the basic requirement for ERC, he said.