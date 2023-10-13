To commemorate the occasion, Director of NIT Srinagar Prof. Yedla inaugurated the Amrit Vatika in the presence of Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Shafi Mir, Dean of Students Welfare Prof. Abdul Liman, , NSS Coordinator Dr. Jitendra Gurjar, Associate NCC Officer Dr. Nitika Kundan, and various other distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion.

During the Yatra, students collected soil in Amrit Kalash containers from the campus. Additionally, a special plantation drive was conducted under the Director’s leadership, resulting in the planting of a total of 120 plants in honor of the occasion.

Director NIT, Prof. Yedla urged the NSS coordinator, Dr. Jitendra Gurjar, to continue organizing such activities in the future, with the objective of fostering a greener and cleaner campus.