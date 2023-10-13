Srinagar, Oct 13: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar organised the Amrit Kalash Yatra on Friday, as an integral component of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign.
This event was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) of NIT Srinagar, as part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports initiative, Government of India.
The Amrit Kalash Yatra commenced from the Main Faculty Block of NIT Srinagar with a Panch-Pran Shapath ceremony, led by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla to Amrit Vatika located near Institute’s playground.
To commemorate the occasion, Director of NIT Srinagar Prof. Yedla inaugurated the Amrit Vatika in the presence of Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Shafi Mir, Dean of Students Welfare Prof. Abdul Liman, , NSS Coordinator Dr. Jitendra Gurjar, Associate NCC Officer Dr. Nitika Kundan, and various other distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion.
During the Yatra, students collected soil in Amrit Kalash containers from the campus. Additionally, a special plantation drive was conducted under the Director’s leadership, resulting in the planting of a total of 120 plants in honor of the occasion.
Director NIT, Prof. Yedla urged the NSS coordinator, Dr. Jitendra Gurjar, to continue organizing such activities in the future, with the objective of fostering a greener and cleaner campus.
“We have pledged at Amrit Vatika that we will continue to take care of the saplings planted today and the plants are named after the person who planted them,” he said.
Prof. Yedla also emphasized the importance of creating awareness among students about various environmental campaigns.
The Amrit Kalash containers from various locations across the country will be transported to Delhi from the 28th to the 30th of October for the grand culmination of the campaign.