NIT Srinagar bags 1st prize in SIH software edition 2022

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday bagged 1st prize and a cash prize of Rs one lakh in the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 software edition which was held at Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Aurangabad.

SIH is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

It was being jointly conducted by the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, Persistent Systems, and i4c at MIT Aurangabad Nodal Centre.

Around 26 teams participated from different parts of the country with various problem solutions.

‘Team Wheel AI from NIT Srinagar’ which was led by Basar Munim Qari (Final Year Metallurgy and Material Engineering Department bagged the first prize. He was accompanied by team members Tanveer Gulzar, Manick Showkat (Mechanical Engineering Department), Hina (CSC-III Year.