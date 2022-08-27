NIT Srinagar bags 1st prize in SIH software edition 2022

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday bagged 1st prize and a cash prize of Rs one lakh in the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 software edition which was held at Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Aurangabad.
SIH is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.
It was being jointly conducted by the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, Persistent Systems, and i4c at MIT Aurangabad Nodal Centre.
Around 26 teams participated from different parts of the country with various problem solutions.
‘Team Wheel AI from NIT Srinagar’ which was led by Basar Munim Qari (Final Year Metallurgy and Material Engineering Department bagged the first prize. He was accompanied by team members Tanveer Gulzar, Manick Showkat (Mechanical Engineering Department), Hina (CSC-III Year.
Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran of SPOC, SIH NIT Srinagar, and Dr.Dinesh W Rathod were the mentors of the team.
The competition was of three rounds and the team from NIT cleared all the rounds in online and participated in Grand Finale organized at MIT Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The participants received a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize of rupees 1 lakh from the organizers.
On securing 1st position and Rs. 1 lakh cash prize, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the entire team of ‘Wheel AI’.
“NIT Srinagar has done well in the SIH 2022 and it was a joint effort and all have performed well,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal appreciated whole NIT Srinagar team for the achievement. “This competition will boost up the growing startup culture and its craze among students and youths in valley,” he said.
“The idea of team Wheel Ai would drastically improve the profit of local apple farmers by connecting with optimised harvest and logistics,” he said.
The Director also commended the work put in by Dinesh Kumar Rajendran, who was the Nodal Officer for SIH 2022. He said there is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to all participants and stated that NIT Srinagar has performed well in all parameters.
He heartily congratulated the team ‘Wheel AI’ and stated that it is a proud moment for the entire institute. Such events inspire and motivate young minds to do better, he said.
Dr. Saad Parvez, Head IIED Centre extended warm greetings to the team Wheel AI. The concept of transportation and logistics is a mind-blowing path toward mind-to-market strategy. “This will pool the apple industry into a most profitable market,” he said.
Mentor of team, Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran explained that the start-up will bring a revolutionary change in transportation and logistics.
He also added as fruits or vegetables are categorized in the factory shop which helps to decide the exact location and distance the item can travel based on life span. Dr. Rajendran also added this will reduce the wastage of food items that are rotten during transfer and also help in self-ripping during travel, eliminating artificial ripening.