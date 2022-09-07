NIT Srinagar bags 3rd position in athletic meet at IUST

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar secured the third position in 1st J&K Chancellor’s Athletic Meet Men and Women 2022 organized by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora Kashmir.

The event was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday in which 80 athletes from 8 Universities from Jammu and Kashmir participated.