NIT Srinagar bags 3rd position in athletic meet at IUST

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar secured the third position in 1st J&K Chancellor’s Athletic Meet Men and Women 2022 organized by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora Kashmir.
The event was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday in which 80 athletes from 8 Universities from Jammu and Kashmir participated.
During the event, Saswati Priyadarshini (MSc Chemistry)NIT Srinagar bagged a gold medal in the 100m women's short distance race. Versha Chauhan (MSc Chemistry)bagged a gold medal in 200 meters women's short distance race.
Similarly, in the 400m short distance race Jangra from the Mechanical Department bagged the silver medal for NIT Srinagar.