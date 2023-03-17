NIT Srinagar bags 3rd position in Prajatantra 2022-23
Srinagar, Mar 17: The Prajatantra team of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged 3rd position as India's Best Youth Team in Prajatantra’s All India level Grand Finale that was held in New Delhi this week.
Similarly on the basis of individual performance, two students of NIT Srinagar includes Ms Mehvish Wani student of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Management and Ms Yashaswini Inala of B.Tech Electrical Engineering have also got 2nd positions each for Policy Presentation in Municipal Finance and Op-Ed writing respectively.
Prajatantra is a national level competition on Municipal Governance and Policy Making conducted by Praja Foundation New Delhi in various steps and levels.
The participation of the students was facilitated by the office of Dean Students Welfare, NIT Srinagar, coordinated by Dr. Nasir F. Butt, Coordinator of Art and Culture Club of the Students’ Welfare Office.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the Prajatantra team of Institute for their outstanding performance in the mega event.
He appreciated the entire NIT Srinagar team for the achievement. There is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging, he said.
Prof. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar is committed to reaching new heights for better outcomes in the future. We will leave no stone unturned to achieve a creditable space at national and international levels,” he said.
The Director NIT Srinagar also commended the work put in by Dr. Nasir F. Butt, Coordinator of Art and Culture Club. He also congratulated Dean Students Welfare NIT Srinagar, Prof. Abdul Limam for facilitating such events for overall development of students.