NIT Srinagar bags 3rd position in Prajatantra 2022-23

Similarly on the basis of individual performance, two students of NIT Srinagar includes Ms Mehvish Wani student of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Management and Ms Yashaswini Inala of B.Tech Electrical Engineering have also got 2nd positions each for Policy Presentation in Municipal Finance and Op-Ed writing respectively.

Prajatantra is a national level competition on Municipal Governance and Policy Making conducted by Praja Foundation New Delhi in various steps and levels.