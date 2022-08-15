NIT Srinagar celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar: The 75th Independence day was celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, where its Director Prof. Rakesh Sehgal unfurled tricolor at the campus.

Prof. Sehgal hoisted the national presence in presence of Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Deans, HODs, faculty and students. It was a grand parade by the security wing of the institute.

In his key address, the Director congratulated the people on the 75th Independence Day and recalled the supreme sacrifices of national heroes who laid down for the country.

“We have achieved freedom after the sacrifice of our national leaders and we pay rich tributes to them on an auspicious day,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said India’s independence was not easy and it took decades to restore the grass root democracy and they faced many challenges.

“We should take a pledge on this day to strive to protect our country and have to dedicate our services and life for the progress of the nation,” he said.

In his message, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the uniqueness of India’s great story is that this nation is achieving respect from the world taking a democratic path.