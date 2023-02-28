NIT Srinagar celebrates National Science Day

Srinagar, Feb 28: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday celebrated the National Science Day 2023 to commemorate the discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. The event was organized by the PG Department of Physics in collaboration with Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS).
The daylong event was attended by 500 participants and Padma Shri awardee, Professor H. C. Verma was Chief Guest of the daylong event. .While Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dr. Anju Sehgal, ex. Principal GDC Hamirpur and Head Physics Dr. MA Shah were 'Guest of Honor' on the occasion.
In his presidential address, Prof H.C. Verma (Padma Shri) awardee said that apart from curriculum, we have to equip our students with the latest technologies and techniques.
"Teaching science therefore requires a different approach. We have to provide opportunities to our students to learn the various methods and processes. Educational institutes that combine classroom or textbook teaching with science laboratory experiments are able to derive the best results for their students," he said.
Prof. Verma said conducting experiments, reviewing them closely and responding to analytical comments, are some of the valuable skills that help in preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and medical professionals. We have come forward and equipped labs, facilities for interactive learning for students, he said.
Prof. Verma cited some examples of his school in Kanpur where students have developed technologies from trash materials. Although there are many problems in the system, but we have come forward to learn new things, he said.
"Apart from learning, teaching in classrooms, there is a need for innovative, informative methods to expose our students to new things," Prof. Verma said.
Director NIT Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal the ultimate aim of technology is to provide benefit to the common man. Technology can help improve efficiency and productivity in various industries, leading to greater affordability and accessibility of products and services for the common man, he said.
Prof. Sehgal said the heterogeneous character of society is the need of the hour because whatever is the contribution of science, common man is the ultimate gainer. "It can be in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, engineering or medicine, our goal is to make the life of the common man easier, " he said. Prof. Sehgal said research and technology are the need of the hour. We need to develop and test solutions; predict outcomes and mitigate harm and make informed policy decisions, he said. Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the role of Science and Technology is pivotal for the evolution of mankind. "During the last four years, under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, NIT Srinagar is taking lead at both national and international levels," he said.