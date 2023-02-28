NIT Srinagar celebrates National Science Day

Director NIT Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal the ultimate aim of technology is to provide benefit to the common man. Technology can help improve efficiency and productivity in various industries, leading to greater affordability and accessibility of products and services for the common man, he said.

Prof. Sehgal said the heterogeneous character of society is the need of the hour because whatever is the contribution of science, common man is the ultimate gainer. "It can be in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, engineering or medicine, our goal is to make the life of the common man easier, " he said. Prof. Sehgal said research and technology are the need of the hour. We need to develop and test solutions; predict outcomes and mitigate harm and make informed policy decisions, he said. Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the role of Science and Technology is pivotal for the evolution of mankind. "During the last four years, under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, NIT Srinagar is taking lead at both national and international levels," he said.