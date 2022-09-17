NIT Srinagar encouraging multilingual official letters to promote Hindi

Srinagar: The NIT Srinagar is encouraging multilingual official letters to promote Hindi.
This information was given during the celebration of Hindi Pakhwada which began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday. The event is being organized by ‘Rajbhasha Cell’ in which various activities have been initiated by organizers up to 29 September.
Prior to this event, a three-member delegation from NIT Srinagar attended the second All India Official Language Conference and Hindi Pakhwada at Surat Gujarat. Home Minister Amit Shah was Chief Guest at the conference.
The delegation members include Hindi Officer, Dr. Ravi Bhushan (Asst. Prof. EED), Mohammad Iqbal Dar (Member Rajbhasha Cell and AR Admin), and Dr. Sabzar Ahmad Batoo (Hindi Translator) attended both the events.
At NIT Srinagar, the inaugural program was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal. Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari and Prof. Abdul Liaman were chief guests on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Sehgal appreciated the Rajbhasha Cell for organizing the Hindi Pakhwada on campus. It is a good beginning and various efforts are being taken to implement the Rajbhasha at NIT Srinagar, he said.
“Over the past several years, a lot of work has been done to promote Rajbhasha language on campus. Earlier this year, we attended Parliament Committee Meeting in Jammu, where the institute was directed to work more dedicatedly towards implementation of Rajbhasha on campus,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar is encouraging multilingual official letters and we should learn and promote Rajbhasha in our daily lives, he said.
“In European countries, people feel proud using their mother tongue and we should also not hesitate in speaking and writing the Hindi language. Although English is international and there should be no hesitation in learning other languages,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said over the past several years, NIT Srinagar has progressed in different fields. We have a dedicated Rajbhasha cell for the promoting of the Hindi language on the campus, he said.
“The important circulars from the Institute are being sent to Ministry in bilingual form so that Raj Bhasha will be implemented in a phased manner on the campus," he said.
Prof. Bukhari appreciated the organizers for organizing a series of events for Hindi Pakhwada. This is the right beginning and it will go a long way, he said.
Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman appreciated the organizers and Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal for taking such initiatives for the promotion of the official language in the Intuition.
In his message, Hindi Officer, NIT Srinagar, Dr. Ravi Bhushan informed that the main aim of organizing such events is to raise awareness regarding the official language.
On Friday, the poetry recitation completion was conducted and dozens of students took part in the program. Dr. Mudassir Ahmad Bhatt was the Chief guest for event while Dr. H.S Pali and Dr. Neeraj Gupta were coordinators of the event.
Similarly, the essay writing competition will be coordinated by Dr. R.P Shukla and Dr. Brajendra Singh. Dr. Bhartendu Kumar Pathak will be Chief Guest for the event.
The debate competition will be coordinated by Dr. Mohammad Aslam and Dr. Mohd Zubair Ansari. Prof. Arvind Shah will be Chief Guest for the event.
Dr. Amandeep Singh and Dr. Amrit Pal Singh will be faculty coordinators of the Extempore Speech Competition. Dr. Yashwant Mehta will be the Chief Guest for the event.
Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Dar and Mr. Shabir Mustafa will be faculty coordinators for logo design competition respectively.
The student coordinators for the event are Shiva Singh Student, Shivam Kumar, Aman Kumar, Shiva Singh, Vishal Kumar, Amit Chaudhary, Jitendra Kumar Singh, Shiva Singh Pramod Kumar Mehrada, Mr Shiva Singh and Abhishek Arya.