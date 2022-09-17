NIT Srinagar encouraging multilingual official letters to promote Hindi

“Over the past several years, a lot of work has been done to promote Rajbhasha language on campus. Earlier this year, we attended Parliament Committee Meeting in Jammu, where the institute was directed to work more dedicatedly towards implementation of Rajbhasha on campus,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar is encouraging multilingual official letters and we should learn and promote Rajbhasha in our daily lives, he said.

“In European countries, people feel proud using their mother tongue and we should also not hesitate in speaking and writing the Hindi language. Although English is international and there should be no hesitation in learning other languages,” he said.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said over the past several years, NIT Srinagar has progressed in different fields. We have a dedicated Rajbhasha cell for the promoting of the Hindi language on the campus, he said.