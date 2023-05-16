NIT Srinagar faculty member bags 2 patents

Srinagar, May 16: Dr Vivek from Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged two patents on systems for prediction and prevention of landslides and detecting seismic activities and generating real time earthquake warnings.
The innovative system and method that promises to effectively mitigate landslides using a combination of advanced technologies.
The present invention provides a novel solution to this problem. The system comprises a network of sensors placed on the slope, continuously monitoring its condition, including its stability and moisture content.
The data collected from the sensors is then analyzed using machine learning algorithms, which generate real-time alerts to warn of potential landslide risks.
Second patent was granted on 'A system of detecting seismic activities and generating real time earthquake warnings.