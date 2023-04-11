NIT Srinagar gets 36th rank in global HE Higher Education Ranking

Srinagar, Apr 11: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured 36th rank in global HE Higher Education Ranking, 2023 edition, for which rankings were released on Tuesday.
As per the communiqué issued by the HE Higher Education reads that a certificate is awarded to NIT Srinagar, J&K for being ranked (36th) in HE Higher Education Ranking, 2023 edition.
"We acknowledge the outstanding commitment and excellence demonstrated by your university in maintaining a high standard of education and research, and for contributing towards the advancement of knowledge and innovation," it said.
HE Higher Education Ranking project is a scientific, academic, and research project that works to rank higher education institutions. It aims to contribute value to higher education institutions around the world.
NIT Srinagar has scored 6239 points and the ranking is based on measuring the Institute’s level of performance at all levels according to 25 criteria and 163 performance indicators. HE Higher Ranking ensures the development and improvement of the university and its achievement of added value.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the faculty, research scholars, and staff for securing a good rank in HE rankings 2023. “NIT Srinagar has done well in the HE Higher Education Ranking, 2023 edition and it is a joint effort and all have performed well,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal emphasised on encouraging faculty members and students to engage in research and innovation activities so that they can stay at forefront in their respective fields.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to all faculty colleagues for HE rankings and stated that NIT Srinagar has performed well in all parameters.
Dr. HS Pali, Nodal Officer, Institute Rankings appreciated the efforts and active participation done by all team members, faculty staff, and students which led to this great achievement.
The ranking approach is based on supporting academic transparency and freedom, scientific impact of higher education institutions, and eliminating all forms of discrimination in higher education institutions.
According to the methodology for HE Higher Education Ranking, the ranking aims to raise the level of operation of higher education institutions according to several criteria, each of which includes a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) that reflects the general level of operation of higher education institutions.