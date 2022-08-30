NIT Srinagar gets 59th rank in Indian Institutional Framework ranking

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured 59th rank in Indian Institutional Framework ranking (IIRF) 2022 among all NITs and IITs in India and first position in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The rankings were released on Tuesday by Education Post, a monthly magazine on Higher Education, under the engineering category in all NIT’s and IIT’s.
As per the data, NIT Srinagar has secured 59th rank among the 3500 engineering government colleges in India and the highest ranking in Jammu and Kashmir.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the institute’s faculty, students, and non-teaching staff for making the institute’s administration proud by achieving a good rank in IIRF rankings.
Prof. Sehgal also commended the work put in by Dr. Harveer S. Pali, who was the Nodal Officer for IIRF 2022 rankings. He said there is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging.
He said from the past several years, NIT Srinagar is more focused on delivering good research products. IIRF rankings are a vital segment for obtaining good ranks and that will also help people in the larger context," Prof. Sehgal said. Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to all faculty colleagues and stated that NIT Srinagar has performed well in IIRF rankings.
He attributed the contribution of all faculty colleagues, senior administration staff, no teaching staff, and students. He also appreciated the role of Dr. Harveer S. Pali and his entire team for their exemplary work.