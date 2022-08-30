NIT Srinagar gets 59th rank in Indian Institutional Framework ranking

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured 59th rank in Indian Institutional Framework ranking (IIRF) 2022 among all NITs and IITs in India and first position in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rankings were released on Tuesday by Education Post, a monthly magazine on Higher Education, under the engineering category in all NIT’s and IIT’s.

As per the data, NIT Srinagar has secured 59th rank among the 3500 engineering government colleges in India and the highest ranking in Jammu and Kashmir.