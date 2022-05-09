NIT Srinagar gets project grant under Himalayan Bioresource Mission

Srinagar, May 9: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been listed among the three premier institutes of India that have bagged special project grant under the Department of Bio-Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, (MS&T) Government of India under Himalayan Bioresource Mission.
As per the communiqué issued by the Ministry of S&T, a project entitled “Value-Added products from invasive plant species for improving livelihoods of marginalized communities in Indian Himalaya” under Himalayan Bioresource for a period of three years has the total cost of Rs 85, 66,800.
Among the total amount, NIT Srinagar has got a grant of rupees 1764560 for the period of three years and the principal investigator for the project is Dr. Tanveer Rasool, Assistant Professor, Grade-I, Department of Chemical Engineering.
Director NIT Srinagar (Dr.) Prof. Rakesh Sehgal extended his warm greetings to Dr. Tanveer Rasool for getting the prestigious project for the institute.
“It is a proud moment for the entire NIT Srinagar family. Such projects are taking the institute to new heights in the field of academics and research,” he said.