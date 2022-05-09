NIT Srinagar gets project grant under Himalayan Bioresource Mission

As per the communiqué issued by the Ministry of S&T, a project entitled “Value-Added products from invasive plant species for improving livelihoods of marginalized communities in Indian Himalaya” under Himalayan Bioresource for a period of three years has the total cost of Rs 85, 66,800.

Among the total amount, NIT Srinagar has got a grant of rupees 1764560 for the period of three years and the principal investigator for the project is Dr. Tanveer Rasool, Assistant Professor, Grade-I, Department of Chemical Engineering.