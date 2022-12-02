NIT Srinagar gets special project grant under SAP-2022

Srinagar, Dec 2: A faculty member from Electrical Engineering Department (EED), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, J&K has been awarded with an externally funded Research and Development project grant of Rupees 16.64 lakhs by the Ministry of Education (MoE) under the Swachhta Action Plan (SAP-2022) scheme for a period of two years.
Assistant Professor, Dr. Asadur Rahman has been awarded for his project titled “An efficient and low-cost hot water supply to rural areas of Kashmir valley using solar PVT technology” by the MoE under SAP-22 scheme for a period of 2 (two) years.
MoE has approved 14 projects under SAP phase II and IIT Madras is the National Coordinator for the implementation of SAP-2022. This is the 1 project from NIT Srinagar out of 14 projects that got approved nationwide.
In-charge Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. M.F. Wani congratulated Dr. Rahman for getting this project. He said this prestigious project will provide him with exposure and fulfill his professional aspirations.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar (Dr.) Prof. Rakesh Sehgal extended his warm greetings to Dr. Asadur Rahman for bagging the prestigious project for the institute.
“It is a proud moment for the entire NIT Srinagar family. Such projects are taking the institute to new heights in the field of academics and research,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said such projects facilitate collaboration and create new opportunities for research and development. “The aim and objective of any technical institution is to enhance the quality of life of a common man,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated Dr. Asadur Rahman for bagging the prestigious project grant by MoE under the Swachhta Action Plan (SAP-2022).
“It is encouraging to see that NIT Srinagar is among the best institutions across the country to get a special grant under the SAP phase-II in order to push education and research. We are committed to reaching new heights for better outcomes in future,” he said.