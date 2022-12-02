NIT Srinagar gets special project grant under SAP-2022

Assistant Professor, Dr. Asadur Rahman has been awarded for his project titled “An efficient and low-cost hot water supply to rural areas of Kashmir valley using solar PVT technology” by the MoE under SAP-22 scheme for a period of 2 (two) years.

MoE has approved 14 projects under SAP phase II and IIT Madras is the National Coordinator for the implementation of SAP-2022. This is the 1 project from NIT Srinagar out of 14 projects that got approved nationwide.