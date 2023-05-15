NIT Srinagar holds condolence meeting

Srinagar, May 15: The National Institute of Technology on Monday consoled the demise of Ex. Principal REC (Now NIT) Prof. Abdul Rashid Chisti and Sr. Technician Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Electrical Engineering Department, who left heavenly abode on Sunday.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla, Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Deans, Heads and Chairpersons of Centres, faculty members, administrative staff and research scholars consoled the demise of its two employees.
Prof. Chisti, who was the Principal of REC (Now NIT) Srinagar in 2003 and Mr. Dar was working as Senior Technician in the Electrical Engineering Department and died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday.
The entire fraternity of NIT along with Director and Registrar organized a condolence meeting near Fountain Park NIT Srinagar and prayed for the departed souls.
Prof. Yedla led the NIT Srinagar family in paying tributes to the departed souls and observed two minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls.
In his condolence message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Yedla expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Prof. Chisti and Dar expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.
He prayed for peace to the departed souls and patience to the bereaved families.
"We stand with their families at this crucial juncture and will extend every possible help to them," Director Prof. Yedla said.