NIT Srinagar holds condolence meeting

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla, Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Deans, Heads and Chairpersons of Centres, faculty members, administrative staff and research scholars consoled the demise of its two employees.

Prof. Chisti, who was the Principal of REC (Now NIT) Srinagar in 2003 and Mr. Dar was working as Senior Technician in the Electrical Engineering Department and died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday.