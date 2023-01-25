NIT Srinagar hosts second Hult Prize 2023 on-Campus program

Srinagar, Jan 25: The Department of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management, (HSS&M), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar hosted the second event of the Hult Prize 2023 On-Campus Program, “Entrepreneurship and Sustainability,” held in virtual mode.
The event was presided over by Ms. Bhavana Angadi, a sustainability champion, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the organizers for hosting the second Hult Prize 2023. Such initiatives are aimed to provide a stress-free atmosphere on the campus, he said.
"Our society is transforming rapidly, and in this growing and changing era, there is an urgent need to include global awareness issues in our local discussions. It is important for the all-round development of our students," Prof. Sehgal said.
Registrar NIT, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the importance of such events enables the student to think out of the box. We are virtually connected to our NIT Srinagar students and will not compromise on their academic activities anymore," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said such sessions help students in conceptual learning to gain pertinent knowledge about cultural, political, economic, and environmental issues revolving around the world.
In his message, HoD HSS&M, Prof. Neyaz Ahmad appreciated the students and the organizers for their collective efforts in making the event successful. He also expressed his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal for providing support for such activities on the campus.
In her keynote address, Ms. Bhavana focused on the importance of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how they can achieve as individuals, employees, or organizations.
She encouraged the participants to provide innovative solutions to decarbonize the fashion industry and thus make a difference. Ms. Bhavana emphasized the importance of critical thinking in devising business strategies.
The Chief Guest also highlighted important tips on developing a business model and drafting a business plan. The key to a business’s survival is to think long-term, she said.
Bhavana spoke extensively about the myriad obstacles that entrepreneurs face in today’s fast-paced world and how to overcome them.
She demonstrated how potential problems could be assessed using the concept of convergent thinking in her presentation. She vividly touched on the aspects of running a successful enterprise.
She discussed real-life examples that gave a clear insight into sustainability and entrepreneurship. Ms. Bhavana led a highly interactive session and shared essential entrepreneurial principles related to expanding one’s perspective and thinking.
The training session was followed by an interesting Q&A session with Ms. Bhavana. The participants got better ideas about entrepreneurialism, its primary objective, and failure being the most essential part of any learning.
Dr. Tahir Ahmad Wani is the Faculty Coordinator of Hult Prize 2022-23 NIT Srinagar, while Mehvish Wani, Owais Lateef, Aijaz Maqbool, and others are among the organizing committee of the program.