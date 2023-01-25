NIT Srinagar hosts second Hult Prize 2023 on-Campus program

Srinagar, Jan 25: The Department of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management, (HSS&M), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar hosted the second event of the Hult Prize 2023 On-Campus Program, “Entrepreneurship and Sustainability,” held in virtual mode.

The event was presided over by Ms. Bhavana Angadi, a sustainability champion, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.