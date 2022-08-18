NIT Srinagar inks MoU with CIIIT Baramulla to encourage academic collaboration

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) Government Polytechnic College Baramulla under the Directorate of Skill Development, Govt of J&K.

The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Principal Government Polytechnic College Baramulla Er Altaf Gowhar.

Prof M.F Wani, Dean R&C, Dr. Shahid Saleem, Head T&P, Dr. Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, and Dr. Dinesh Kumar, A.P MED, and other faculty members from Government Polytechnic College Baramulla were present on the occasion.

In his key address, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said this MoU will further strengthen ties between two institutions. It is indeed a matter of great pleasure as technological institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU, he said.