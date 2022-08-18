NIT Srinagar inks MoU with CIIIT Baramulla to encourage academic collaboration
Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) Government Polytechnic College Baramulla under the Directorate of Skill Development, Govt of J&K.
The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Principal Government Polytechnic College Baramulla Er Altaf Gowhar.
Prof M.F Wani, Dean R&C, Dr. Shahid Saleem, Head T&P, Dr. Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, and Dr. Dinesh Kumar, A.P MED, and other faculty members from Government Polytechnic College Baramulla were present on the occasion.
In his key address, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said this MoU will further strengthen ties between two institutions. It is indeed a matter of great pleasure as technological institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU, he said.
"We will take this MoU forward for the benefit of students, faculty members, and other staff members of both respective intuitions. It will help us to serve humanity through technological dimensions", he said.
Prof. Sehgal said it is a very positive step that the MoU will encourage academic partnership and fruitful research collaboration between two prestigious technological intuitions of Jammu and Kashmir. We are aiming forward for the joint research projects and student exchange programs, he added.
Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani said NIT Srinagar will collaborate with CIIIT Baramulla in identifying the current skill gaps existing in the Technical man-force in the area of Manufacturing Technology and Automobile Engineering.
“NIT Srinagar will suggest the training curriculum to be adopted for bridging this gap. Both the parties shall endeavor to promote and support promotional activities to be undertaken by them in the area of skill development,” he said.
In his message, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said this collaborative move will bring synergy in finding novel and innovative solutions to the problems faced by the industry in the region.
“I am confident that the MoU between CIIIT Baramulla and NIT Srinagar will lead to major research works that will benefit the general public and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in particular,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari said there is no dearth of talent among the youth of Kashmir but there is a need for proper guidance, counseling to enhance and encourage their capabilities.
Dr. Shahid Saleem, Head Training and Placement Cell, NIT Srinagar said it is indeed a matter of great pleasure as two technological institutions are inking a historic MoU. "It will definitely benefit the students of both colleges," he said.
“Both students will get internship opportunities across the country. This MoU will provide students with valuable mentor relationships often starting with a personal connection that enhances their experience as well,” he said.
Dr. Saad Parvez, Head IIED Centre said IIED Centre can collaborate with CIIIT to help innovation to reach their logical conclusions by utilizing the state-of-the-art technology established by TATA technologies at CIIIT Baramulla.
“Our students and innovators can utilize these facilities for product development and testing before launching them in the market,” he said.
Dr. Saad said also emphasized on establishing cross-linkages among various Institutions of the valley to develop innovative ideas
Principal, Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla Er. Altaf Gowhar said this MoU will promote the idea of innovation, incubation amongst students, and technical manpower so as to develop new products, technologies, and new start-ups.
He said the role of IIIT, Govt. Polytechnic Baramulla is to provide necessary infrastructures like machines, tools, materials etc., and human resources required for conducting such skill-based training.
“To assess and provide a certificate jointly with Tata Technologies to the trainees who successfully complete the training and meet the specified criteria set by Tata Technologies,” Er. Gowhar said.
As per the MoU, both institutions are desirous of collaborating with each other for the benefit of engineering students and the technical Manforce of NIT Srinagar to enhance their skills and knowledge for better employability.
It aims to bring around qualitative improvements through up-skilling in the areas of Manufacturing Technology and Automobile Engineering. It will increase the employability of the engineering students and support MSMEs and local industries through this CIIIT reads MoU copy.
To promote the idea of innovation, incubation amongst students, and technical manpower so as to develop new products and technologies, it said.