NIT Srinagar organises first international TEDx conference

Srinagar, May 28: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday organized first international TEDx conference at the Convocation Hall of University of Kashmir. The theme of event was ‘Interpreting the Future’ and around 250 noted personalities from across various fields participated in the mega event.
The event was presided over by the recently appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir; Prof Nilofer Khan and she was Chief Guest at the event. The event was organized by the Department of Training and Placements, NIT Srinagar.
In her presidential address, Prof. Nilofer Khan said such platforms are important for young minds to explore new dimensions of hope. She hailed the Director NIT Srinagar to organize such important events for our youth of Valley and called for collaborative efforts from other institutions as well. “These events also provide a platform to passionate societies to reveal their ideas and doings and of course act as a great inspirational drive for the youth to come up and put forth their inner potential of science and research,” Prof. Nilofar said.
She said our young minds will be inspired by the resource people who are from diverse fields.
On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said that such events inspire the students to accelerate in their careers and are important for all-round development.
“TEDxNIT Srinagar is not the outcome of one day’s work; it is the result of months and consistent efforts of the students. They have worked day and night and left no stone unturned on way to success,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said the outcome speaks for itself, having the presence of such notable personalities from across the country.
“TEDx NIT Srinagar gave the valley’s best brains an opportunity to participate in the ‘mini-TEDx competitions’ where students proposed unique and creative ideas. It was useful in bringing them together and providing them a vibrant platform,” he said.
Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Registrar of the NIT Srinagar said motivation is also one of the key elements for igniting self-determination and self-belief.
“We had organized Mini TEDx events in 2 phases for students across the valley, it gave the young minds a platform to showcase their talent, and put forward their articulated ideas,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari said the top 50 students were given the opportunity to experience TED live. This event witnessed mass participation and a bunch of innovative ideas which we were seeking and proved to be a grand success, he said.