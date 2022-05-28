NIT Srinagar organises first international TEDx conference

The event was presided over by the recently appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir; Prof Nilofer Khan and she was Chief Guest at the event. The event was organized by the Department of Training and Placements, NIT Srinagar.

In her presidential address, Prof. Nilofer Khan said such platforms are important for young minds to explore new dimensions of hope. She hailed the Director NIT Srinagar to organize such important events for our youth of Valley and called for collaborative efforts from other institutions as well. “These events also provide a platform to passionate societies to reveal their ideas and doings and of course act as a great inspirational drive for the youth to come up and put forth their inner potential of science and research,” Prof. Nilofar said.