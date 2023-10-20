NIT Srinagar organises medical camp

Srinagar, Oct 20 : The Medical Unit of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar organised a day-long special Winter Medical Camp for students and staff of the Institute.
The event's primary goal was to promote winter preparedness, particularly in light of the challenging winter climate in Kashmir Valley, a press release said.
The camp was inaugurated by Director NIT Srinagar Pro . Sudhakar Yelda, who was Chief Guest on the occasion. It was attended by Registrar NIT Srinagar, Deans, HoDs, HoCs, faculty members, and students of the Institute.
In his inaugural speech, Prof Yelda emphasised the significance of being prepared for the challenging winter climate of the Kashmir Valley. He acknowledged that winters in the region can be particularly harsh and demanding, necessitating specific precautions to safeguard health.