NIT Srinagar organises reception for tour returnees

Srinagar, Mar 15: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Wednesday organised a grand reception for the 16 students, who were on a weeklong exposure tour to Assam as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), a pilot initiative by Government of India.
IIT Jammu was the Nodal Higher Education Institution for Jammu and Kashmir, while IIT Guwahati was Paired Institution (for the pilot tour).
On the occasion, students were received by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, Dean R&C Prof M F Wani, Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Abdul Liman and other coordinators accorded a warm reception to returnees on the campus.
While welcoming students on campus, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Sehgal said such tours are important for students as they provide exposure to a new environment, culture, and people.
"Exposure tours can help individuals learn about different cultures and customs. It helps them appreciate and respect diversity and understand how it influences people's lives. Visiting new places and experiencing different cultures can stimulate creativity and innovation," he said.
Prof Sehgal also expressed gratitude to Director IIT Jammu Prof Manoj Singh Gaur and Prof Manoj Kumar Aggarwal for their support and coordination during the entire exposure tour.
In his message, Director IIT Jammu, Prof Gaur said that 50 students from various parts of J&K were shortlisted by IIT Jammu to explore Assam. He said the aim of the Yuva Sangam initiative was to connect youth from all over India through sustained cultural exchange programmes, he said.
"The programme was designed to provide an immersive educational experience around tradition, tourism, development, enterprise, and people-to-people connection. IIT Jammu will continue to support such initiatives in the region," Prof Gaur said.