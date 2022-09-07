NIT Srinagar selected as TIFAC academic partner for J&K

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected as TIFAC Academic Partner (TAP) for J&K region with a financial support of Rs 40 lakhs under TIFAC MSME programme by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Centre will get Rs 40 lakhs from TIFAC for assessing technology needs of MSMEs, especially in context of local requirements with respect to becoming “AtmaNirbhar”. The duration of support will be for a period of up to 2 years.