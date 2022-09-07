NIT Srinagar selected as TIFAC academic partner for J&K

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected as TIFAC Academic Partner (TAP) for J&K region with a financial support of Rs 40 lakhs under TIFAC MSME programme by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).
The Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Centre will get Rs 40 lakhs from TIFAC for assessing technology needs of MSMEs, especially in context of local requirements with respect to becoming “AtmaNirbhar”. The duration of support will be for a period of up to 2 years.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sehgal said the IIED Centre, NIT Srinagar has been selected for a financial grant under the TIFAC MSME Program calling it a proud movement for the institute. The IIED Centre has been actively involved in various innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities for the last couple of years.
The director extended greetings to Dr Saad Parvez and Dr Noor Zaman Khan for their hard work for the proposals. Prof. Sehgal said Dr Saad (PI) and Dr Noor (Co-PI) submitted the project and they are the investigators for the TIFAC MSME project.