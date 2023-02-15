NIT Srinagar signs MOU with FIRST to promote incubation activities, startup ecosystem

As per the MOU, both IIDEC NIT Srinagar and FIRST IIT Kanpur will understand the industrial strength of the region in terms of innovation and business activities.

On the occasion, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said it is indeed a matter of great pleasure that both NIT Srinagar and FIRST are coming together to sign the historic MoU. This collaboration will further strengthen the ties in innovations and technology, he said.

“This MoU will promote the idea of innovation, incubation amongst students, and technical manpower so as to develop new products and technologies,” he said.