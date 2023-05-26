NIT Srinagar signs MOU with IIT Hyderabad

The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla and Director IIT Hyderabad Prof. B S Murty.

Dean R&C, Prof. (Dr.) M.F Wani, Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Faculty Welfare, Prof. G.A Harmain, Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Shameem Ahmad Lone, Dean AIA, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Dean P&D, Dr. J. A. Bhat, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman and Asst. Registrar Director's Office and Legal, Mohammad Hazik were present on the occasion. The scope of MoU includes academic and research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest, Exchange of academic information, scholarly information, materials and publications based on mutual agreements.