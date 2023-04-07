NIT Srinagar students develop Kashmir’s first racing model ‘Go-Kart’

Srinagar, Apr 7: A group of 25 students from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has developed Kashmir's first racing model, Go-kart (G-01). It will be participating in All India Go Karting Competition to be held in Coimbatore Tamil Nadu next week.
Department of Mechanical Engineering Team Garuda's first racing model, G-01 was flagged off on Thursday by In-charge Director NIT Srinagar Prof. MF Wani and Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari. The ceremony was attended by all Deans and HOD's of various departments.
The team of 25 students was formed by Head MED, Prof. Adnan Qayoum and they worked under the mentorship of Dr.H.S. Pali and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran from the past several months on the campus.
Go-Kart has been designed from various equipment and Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine has been used in the vehicle. It runs on Diesel and goes extreme to 150 kilometers per hour. Trail run was conducted successfully and it passed all normal tests before going on the road.
In-charge Director Prof. M.F Wani appreciated Team Garuda's model and stated that it is a proud movement for the entire Institute. "It is the first time that students have developed the G-Kart model. It is just beginning and more to come. Our students are working day and night on innovations and we are also upgrading our infrastructure on the campus," he said.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said that in the recent decades, GoKart is a new edition in Kashmir and it is more popular in south Indian states.