NIT Srinagar students develop Kashmir’s first racing model ‘Go-Kart’

Go-Kart has been designed from various equipment and Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine has been used in the vehicle. It runs on Diesel and goes extreme to 150 kilometers per hour. Trail run was conducted successfully and it passed all normal tests before going on the road.

In-charge Director Prof. M.F Wani appreciated Team Garuda's model and stated that it is a proud movement for the entire Institute. "It is the first time that students have developed the G-Kart model. It is just beginning and more to come. Our students are working day and night on innovations and we are also upgrading our infrastructure on the campus," he said.