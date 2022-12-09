Nita Ambani describes NMACC  ‘a tribute to India’s glorious legacy'

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and will emerge as the most sought-after venue to showcase the best of India’s art and culture to the world and bring the world to India.

Nita Ambani called it a truly inclusive center for performers and visitors, as well as for dreamers and creators, which aims to make the arts accessible to everyone with world-class infrastructure.