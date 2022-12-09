Nita Ambani describes NMACC  ‘a tribute to India’s glorious legacy'

Srinagar, Dec 9: As India’s most modern, iconic and world class Cultural Centre for performing as well as visual arts gets ready for a grand debut, Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared her vision for the first-of-its-kind landmark in the heart of Mumbai named after her.
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and will emerge as the most sought-after venue to showcase the best of India’s art and culture to the world and bring the world to India.
Nita Ambani called it a truly inclusive center for performers and visitors, as well as for dreamers and creators, which aims to make the arts accessible to everyone with world-class infrastructure.
“I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world,” said Nita Ambani, while calling NMACC ‘our commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts.’
NMACC is Nita Ambani’s dream project to create an international destination in India for local art, artists, performers, and creators, better than what is available in regions like the US or Europe.
Isha Ambani announced the opening of NMACC in October 2022 to honor her mother's love for culture.
The four-storeyed NMACC will contain 16000 sq feet of purpose-built exhibition space and three theatres. The largest of these, a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, will include an extraordinary and unique lotus-themed chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals.