NITI Aayog to establish 500 ATLs across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 26: To nurture the innovative mindset among high school students across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog is establishing more than 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) here under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ATL is the flagship initiative of AIM launched by the Government of India (GoI), to nurture an innovative mindset amongst high school students across the length and breadth of India.
GoI is working on a five-year vision document for AIM to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country.
ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode and learn innovation skills.
The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME, and industry levels.
The programmes of AIM cover 34 states and union territories to leverage India’s demographic dividend by inspiring greater participation in the innovation ecosystem.
Recently an AIM team led by Mission Director Chintan Vaishnav inspected the Atal Tinkering Labs in J&K during which creative students displayed their innovative models and were briefed about the challenges they faced while working on these innovations.
On the occasion, Vaishnav said that the Atal team has created over 10,000 tinkering labs all over India and hundreds of these have been also established in J&K schools.
He said that the AIM was establishing more than 500 labs in J&K schools in the next few years to promote an innovative and creative mindset among the J&K students.
“We want to take this creative and innovative movement to all schools and provide these creative minds a platform to perform and showcase their talent,” Vaishnav said.
He said that the aim was to encourage young minds in the field, and challenge students to become producers of products themselves instead of consumers.
The government has directed School Education Department to promote scientific temper among the students in areas like Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by proactively engaging them in various experiments and scientific activities.
They have also been asked to fix timelines for setting up laboratories and to emphasise on the nomination of trainers or champions to run the labs against suitable incentives.