NITI Aayog to establish 500 ATLs across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 26: To nurture the innovative mindset among high school students across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog is establishing more than 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) here under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ATL is the flagship initiative of AIM launched by the Government of India (GoI), to nurture an innovative mindset amongst high school students across the length and breadth of India.