Nitin Gadkari reaches Sonamarg to inspect Z-Morh tunnel

Srinagar, April 10: Union minister of road transport and national highways, Nitin Gadkari reached Sonamarg on Monday along with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and members of Parliament to visit the site of the Zojila tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway.

The Zojila Tunnel, which will connect the Ladakh region with the rest of the country, will remain open year round and is likely to be completed by 2026.

Gadkari will also address the MPs, who are part of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of ministry of roads and highways (MORTH).