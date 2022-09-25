Nitishwar Kumar posted as Addl Secretary in Union Women and Child Development Ministry

Besides Kumar, Satya Srinivas, IRS (C&IT:91), Additional Secretary, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs has been posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Rajendra Kumar, IAS (TN:92), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology as Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. Ashish Srivastava, IAS (MP:92), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been posted as Adviser, Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Jaideep Kumar Mishra, ICAS:93, Additional Secretary. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has been as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare vice Shri Ashish Srivastava, IAS (MP:92) upon his appointment as Adviser, Inter Stale Council Secretariat.