Nitishwar Kumar posted as Addl Secretary in Union Women and Child Development Ministry

Srinagar, Sep 25: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) of the CabinetMinistry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training has posted Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to J&K LG Manoj Sinha, as additional secretary and financial adviser in Ministry of Women and Children Development.
According to an order issued to this effect, Kumar, IAS officer of 1996 UP cadre, presently on inter-cadre deputation, has been posted as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women and Child Development, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser in the Ministry.
Besides Kumar, Satya Srinivas, IRS (C&IT:91), Additional Secretary, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs has been posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Rajendra Kumar, IAS (TN:92), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology as Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. Ashish Srivastava, IAS (MP:92), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been posted as Adviser, Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.
Jaideep Kumar Mishra, ICAS:93, Additional Secretary. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has been as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare vice Shri Ashish Srivastava, IAS (MP:92) upon his appointment as Adviser, Inter Stale Council Secretariat.
V. Radha, IAS (MH:94), Additional Secretary. Department for Promotion of industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry has been posted as Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog. Ranjana Chopra, IAS (OR:94), presently in the cadre, has been posted as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Culture.
T. Natarajan, IAS (GJ:96), awaiting posting, has been posted as Additional Secretary Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, V. Hekali Zhimomi, IAS (UP:96), Joint Secretary, Department of Health &
Family Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare.