Nitishwar Kumar visits Nunwan base camp

Anantnag, June 24: Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor today visited Nunwan base camp and took stock of the preparations and arrangements for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra.
The Principal Secretary, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, conducted a tour of the base camp late evening and inspected the provisions for illumination of the Camp, Traffic regulations measures, besides other facilities including drinking water, healthcare, toilets, sanitation, entry points and langar management, said a statement.
The Principal Secretary directed the officers to provide all required assistance to the pilgrims and enable them to complete their journey without facing any avoidable difficulty. He reiterated his earlier directions given from time to time to ensure timely completion of all the arrangements.
The Principal Secretary was accompanied by Dr Piyush Singla, DC Anantnag; Anup Kumar Soni, OSD to CEO SASB and other senior officers.