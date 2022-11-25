NIT’s Physics Deptt signs first functional MoU with GLA University

A statement of NIT issued here said that In-charge-Director NIT Srinagar Prof M F Wani and Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari of NIT and Registrar GLA University Prof Ashok Kumar Singh and Dean International Relations and Academic Collaboration, GLA University Prof Dilip Kumar Sharma signed the MoU.

Head of the Department (HoD) Physics M A Shah and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.