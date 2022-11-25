NIT’s Physics Deptt signs first functional MoU with GLA University

Srinagar, Nov 25: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar's Physics Department on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with GLA University, Mathura Uttar Pradesh (UP) to develop academic, collaborative research, and promote mutual understanding between the two institutions.
A statement of NIT issued here said that In-charge-Director NIT Srinagar Prof M F Wani and Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari of NIT and Registrar GLA University Prof Ashok Kumar Singh and Dean International Relations and Academic Collaboration, GLA University Prof Dilip Kumar Sharma signed the MoU.
Head of the Department (HoD) Physics M A Shah and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
P A Ganai from NIT Srinagar and Dharamveer Singh from GLA University, Mathura are the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for the MoU.
On the occasion, In-charge-Director and Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof Wani said this MoU would boost the mutual coordination between the two intuitions.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof Rakesh Sehgal said, “This MoU would further strengthen our ties. It is indeed a matter of great pleasure as technological institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU.”
Registrar NIT Prof Bukhari said that the signing of this MoU would bring both organisations closer to serving the society.
Prof Sharma said that it was a positive step and that the MoU would encourage academic partnership and fruitful research collaboration between NIT Srinagar and GLA University, Mathura.
HOD Physics NIT M A Shah said the main objective of the MoU was to support reciprocity in university extension activities of common interests.