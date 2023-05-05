Nizamuddin Bhat concerned over electricity problem in Karnah

Srinagar, May 5: People’s Conference’s Parliamentary Committee chairman Nizamuddin Bhat today expressed his concern over the persistent electricity problem in Karnah that is having a severe impact on the lives of the residents for the last four months.
In a statement, he urged the administration to take necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to resolve the genuine grievances of the people.
Bhat said that the prolonged power cuts have made it difficult for students to study and patients to get proper medical care and common masses to carry out their daily activities.
“Schools, hospitals and many households across all areas of Karnah are facing acute power shortages, causing immense inconvenience to the people. The situation has also affected the daily lives of the people, causing significant hardship and suffering ,”he said. Bhat said that the prolonged electricity problem has already caused significant harm to the people, and the administration must take immediate steps to resolve the issue. He urged the administration to take necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to resolve the genuine grievances of the people.