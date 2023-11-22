NLCO facilitates IGNOU MTTM students’ field visit to Nigeen Lake

Srinagar, Nov 22: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)RF egional Centre Srinagar, in collaboration with the Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) of IGNOU New Delhi, initiated a two-day “Exposure and Field Visit for Problem Identification” for IGNOU Tourism students (MTTM) in Nigeen Lake.

The inaugural session, presided over by Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman of Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), took place at Regional Centre Srinagar.

Regional Director IGNOU regional centre Srinagar Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar honoured Wangnoo with a certificate of Honor and a memento for his remarkable contributions to the conservation and restoration of Kashmir’s water bodies.

Wangnoo provided an in-depth overview of the tourism especially Houseboat Industry, a subject under analysis by tourism students aiming to identify real-life problems and collaborate on meaningful solutions with industry stakeholders.

The students conducted a field visit to Nigeen Lake, engaging with stakeholders to identify challenges faced by the industry with special emphasis on environment conservation.

Their findings, gathered through interviews, surveys, focus group discussions, and observations, will be the basis of a comprehensive report facilitated by NLCO.

Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar emphasised the historic nature of this initiative, marking the first practical exposure activity in the 24-year history of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar. Additionally, he announced that two members from the centre have been appointed to the reconstituted Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) at the National Level, with Dr. Shahnawaz representing the RDs and Fayaz, an IGNOU learner, recognized as the best innovator of IGNOU in 2022.