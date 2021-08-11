‘No alternative to NC’

According to a statement issued here, this was said by Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, while addressing a meeting of party functionaries of Sonwar constituency here. Among others party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani and others also spoke on the occasion. The party leaders felicitated the newly appointed party provincial vice president Ahsan Pardesi.

Addressing the workers, Sagar said “the confines of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity, unique socio-political character has to be protected and that only NC boasts the vigor and vitality to steer the region to safer shores in the changed and hostile times.”

“The way forward is not a brutal rejection of the past, but making efforts to defend the genuine political, cultural, employment, developmental, and economic interests of the people of JK in the evolving situation. At the same time we have to remain cautious of the multiple enclaves that are being flaunted to weaken our ranks, and divide our voice.” he said.

While addressing the workers in the meeting, party provincial president Nasir said the newly mushroomed groups cannot provide an alternative to NC. The parties, which have come about are devoid of any ideology and principles, he added. “These parties have a vacillating disposition and keep on changing their stances on critical issues facing J&K. Had these parties been principled, then they would have strictly abided by a singular policy. But, they cannot, as their isn’t any ideology they own up. Their sole endeavor is to fulfill their underhanded assignments aimed to weaken NC whose centrality in J&K politics hasn’t diminished because it is the people who stood by us. Our workers have withstood all the tribulations and predicaments and fought zealously,” he said.