No amount of gerrymandering can change ground situation in J&K, Ladakh : Farooq Abdullah

He was interacting with media persons on the side-lines of his visit to Boteng, Kulgam where he had gone to condole with the bereaved family of party's Vice District President Kulgam Muhammad Yousuf Dar.

“NC's stand on the entire process of delimitation was crystal clear. The entire process was a smoke screen to draw a veil over the obscure agenda at work,”NC President said. He added that the entire exercise has been blind to the universally accepted and practised criterions and principles with regards to electoral representation. “However no amount of gerrymandering will save the BJP, and its proxies from the wrath of people. People of J&K have made it a point to punish BJP and its proxies for all they have done to J&K. No matter how many false fronts they put up, people will not forgive those who have robbed the region of its unique status, its prized historical individuality and dignity. The writing is on the wall,” he said.