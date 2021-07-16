‘No ban on sacrificing bovines on Eid-ul-Adha’: J&K govt clarifies on animal slaughter directive

Srinagar, July 16: Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry, J&K, Naveen Kumar Choudhary on Friday clarified that no ban as such had been imposed on sacrificing of bovine animals on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha while stating that slaughtering should be done as per animal welfare laws laws.

Choudhary was reacting to the directions issued by Director Planning Animal And Sheep Husbandry to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Jammu to carry out slaughtering of bovine animals this Eid-ul-Adha in accordance with animal welfare laws including Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Transport of Animal Welfare Rules, 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001, Slaughter House Rules, 2001, Municipal laws and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals.

The order directed for stopping illegal killing of animals and taking action against offenders.