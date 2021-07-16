‘No ban on sacrificing bovines on Eid-ul-Adha’: J&K govt clarifies on animal slaughter directive

Srinagar, July 16: Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry, J&K, Naveen Kumar Choudhary on Friday clarified that no ban as such had been imposed on sacrificing of bovine animals on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha while stating that slaughtering should be done as per animal welfare laws laws.
Choudhary was reacting to the directions issued by Director Planning Animal And Sheep Husbandry to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Jammu to carry out slaughtering of bovine animals this Eid-ul-Adha in accordance with animal welfare laws including Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Transport of Animal Welfare Rules, 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001, Slaughter House Rules, 2001, Municipal laws and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals.
The order directed for stopping illegal killing of animals and taking action against offenders.
News agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) quoted Choudhary saying that the advisory has been "misquoted as ban order".
“It is just an advisory, not a ban order and it has been issued by the animal welfare board asking the concerned to comply with animal laws and the same has been forwarded by the director planning,” he said.
He, however, said that slaughtering should be done as per the law and there should be no illegal transportation of bovine animals and slaughtering of animals on the road, which will be acted upon.
Choudhary further said that the advisory is not just for Jammu and Kashmir, but for the entire country.
A separate government handout also clarified on the Animal and Sheep Husbandry directive saying that no ban had been imposed on slaughtering of bovine animals.