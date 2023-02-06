Police trash reports about Pulwama youth, says he is pursuing studies in Punjab

Srinagar, Feb 06: Police on Monday trashed the report about joining of a youth from Pulwama into terrorist ranks.

Quoting a handout, GNS reported that the police said that picture of a student namely Gowhar Nabi from Murran Pulwama was circulated on social media platforms claiming that he has joined the militant ranks. Upon investigation, it was found that the said person hasn’t joined any militant group and is currently pursuing B.Sc cardiology at a college in Bathinda Punjab.