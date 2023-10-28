‘No civilian deaths’: J&K DGP presents five-year report card

“The police stations covered under OP Capacity Building will have drone availability, latest weaponry and 14-member squad each for tackling terror incidents,” he said, adding that with the help of these new teams, area domination will get further strengthened.

The J&K police chief said that the killing of 5 terrorists in Machil, Kupwara signifies that the enemy continues to disrupt the peace in J&K. “Our border grid is so strong and we will ensure all bids are foiled on the LoC,” he said.