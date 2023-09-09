No civilian traffic will be stopped on National Highway during VVIP movement: ADGP Kashmir

During the meeting, it was decided that no civil traffic will be stopped on National Highway during VVIPs, senior officers movement on National Highway as an immediate measure and also to suggest additional measures for smooth flow of civilian traffic in phased manner.

The officers participating in the meeting were also advised to conduct joint survey and prepare SOPs to facilitate the free flow of traffic without compromising the security of convoys. These new SOPs would be submitted to higher ups for further approval. “Besides, special focus would be given to lateral entries on National Highway and additional Nafri may be deployed on laterals.”

In order to maintain smooth flow of vehicles, ADGP Kashmir urged Traffic police to deploy additional manpower on important and busy laterals.

All district SsPs were also instructed to generate specific inputs and launch anti-terrorist operations along the sides of NHW and take legal actions against OGWs operating in these areas.