No coronavirus case registered this month in Gurez

The officials said that it was for the first time that no positive case had been reported in over 10 days despite normal tests being carried out every day since the pandemic struck in 2020.

Officials credited the success to the aggressive awareness campaigns and strict implementation of SOPs among locals as well as the tourists and thorough screening of the individuals travelling into the valley.

With a minuscule population of around 35,000, Gurez is easy to get samples in routine but the challenge for the frontline workers is in terms of scattered uphill and inaccessible habitations.

The remote Gurez division has three zones and 22 locations spanning across the medical block with several other locations for Bakarwals also stationed there this summer in large numbers due the ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

As per the officials, as of date, there are no positive cases in Gurez Valley with all home-isolated patients and those in level-I and level-II hospitals having recovered too.

This year, a total of 15,124 RAT tests were conducted in Gurez from which 80 were found positive while all had recovered so far.

Among the 2816 RAT tests, the nine found positive have also recovered while no deaths have occurred, the officials said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Block Medical Officer (BMO), Gurez, Dr Tahira said, “The SOPs amid tourist rush are taken care off with utmost strictness. We have teams at Wampora Bridge and Kanzalwan for carrying out RAT sampling among the arriving tourists. Besides that, restaurant owners and service providers are routinely screened and no one is allowed to operate without vaccination.”

She said it was for the first time that in over 10 days, no positive case had been reported in Gurez Valley.

Dr Tahira said that the Covid facility in Gurez was empty and frontline workers were heaving a sigh of relief without lowering their guard.