No Decision Of Appeal On RBA Certificate For 3 Years

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey issued the notice after hearing the counsel Naveed Bukhtiyar on behalf of the petitioner, Manzoor Ahmad Khaja Ganie.

In his plea Ganie, a resident of Garkote, Uri, Baramulla submits that in 2018, he applied before the Tehsildar Uri for grant of RBA (Resident of Backward Area) certificate in his favour in tune with the mandate of the J&K Reservation Act, 2004 and J&K Reservation Rules of 2005.

Ganie contends that his application was rejected in terms of order dated 25 May 2018, which he assailed in an appeal before the DC Baramulla filed on 23 July 2018.

Counsel Naveed submitted that in terms of Section 17 of the act, DC Baramulla as appellate authority was supposed to decide the appeal within 30 days from the date of receipt of the same.

However, he said, despite the lapse of more than three years, the DC had not decided it yet.

Issuing notice to the DC, the court asked him to file a response to the plea by September 1.